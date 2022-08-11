Dessert Dinner with La Gringuita and Anna Bakes

La Gringuita Cookies, Jupiter native Caroline McGinley’s frozen cookie dough startup, will partner with local pastry chef Anna Ross of Anna Bakes to host a five-course Dessert Dinner at Palm Beach Meats in West Palm Beach on August 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests will indulge in a curated sweet treat-forward dinner, featuring homemade desserts and an optional wine pairing by sommelier Brett Hart or a non-alcoholic milk pairing by Sutton Milk.

Tickets are $85 per person for the five-course dinner. The evening’s wine pairing option can be added for $60, or the Sutton Milk Pairing for $35. Purchase tickets online here. Read on for the full menu:

Appetizer

Wine & Cheese: Homemade rosemary crackers, brie cheese, walnut cranberry sauce, and oatmeal cookie crumble

First course

Lemon Lavender: Lemon zested shortbread, lavender white chocolate pot de crème, lemon curd, and edible flowers

Second course

Summer Cheesecake: Graham cracker cookie crust, guava swirl cheesecake, passion fruit curd mascarpone, and whipped cream

Third course

Horchata De Mani: Vanilla cookie, horchata spiced peanut custard, candied peanuts and pretzel brittle, and peanut butter gelato

Fourth course

S’mores Tres Leches: Chocolate cookie base, graham cracker cake, toasted three-milk soak, torched meringue, and Callebaut chocolate ganache