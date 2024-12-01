Developer Related Ross recently unveiled renderings for Shorecrest, a residential development in West Palm Beach. Designed by Roger Ferris + Partners, the redesigned construction at 1901 North Flagler Drive features a curvilinear façade with floor-to-ceiling glass and panoramic views of the waterfront. Interiors and amenities are designed by Rottet Studio, and landscape design by DSBoca. Shorecrest will be managed by Related Management. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are exclusively handling sales and marketing. Pricing will range from approximately $1 million to $6 million.

“The ability to design Shorecrest to further adhere to our buyer’s wants and needs is a rare opportunity, and the feedback has been truly amazing, resulting in multiple deals from buyers who have been waiting in the wings to choose their perfect home in West Palm Beach,” said Bryan Cho, Executive Vice President of Related Ross. “Building on Related’s legacy of delivering best-in-class, luxury residential buildings, Shorecrest will deliver unprecedented amenities, services and access to West Palm Beach.”

Shorecrest was redesigned to allow for more efficient residential layouts, increasing the residence count to 199. The property was also reoriented to face the water more, resulting in 90 percent of residences having views of Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach Island, and the Atlantic Ocean. An additional component of the redesign is a landscaped motor court with North Flagler access point, doorman and valet, and a lobby lounge with 24-hour attendant and concierge.

Residences will have kitchens finished with custom White Oak European millwork, Gaggenau appliances, and Cote D’Vaniglia and Calacatta Fioritto marble; primary bathrooms feature limestone flooring, Namibia White marble walls, and freestanding soaking tubs. All Shorecrest units come with white oak wood plank flooring, Lutron home automation for lighting and thermostat controls, multizone climate control, and air conditioning with filtration.

Residents will have access to The Related Life, a selection of amenities, services, and programming. Amenity highlights include a 75-foot rooftop pool with a deck with lounging, dining, and grilling areas. The Club Level on the eighth floor has a private dining room, cocktail lounge with outdoor terrace, and game room. There will also be a yoga studio, fitness center, golf simulator, lounge, and a spa with steam room, cold plunge, hot tub, sauna, and treatment rooms. The sales gallery for Shorecrest is located at 460 S. Rosemary Avenue, Suite 180, in West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.shorecrestwpb.com and follow @shorecrestwpb on Instagram.