Digital Vibez’s Jamathon Returns

Digital Vibez, a Palm Beach County nonprofit that empowers youth in diverse and underserved communities through dance fitness, technology, and the arts, will host thousands of South Florida’s summer camp children at the eleventh annual KidsFit Jamathon at the South Florida Fairgrounds July 28. Digital Vibez will partner with Prime Time Palm Beach County and Palm Beach County Youth Services on this innovative, interactive, and concert-like experience for campers. Jamathon is regarded as one of the largest summer camp events that motivates and inspires children to dance, stay fit, and lead healthy lives.

The nonprofit will host two sessions on July 28, offering a professional concert atmosphere with music, dance performances, amazing sound, stage and lighting, local celebrity judges, and inflatables. Children will have the opportunity to participate in the acclaimed dance contest, where the the winning program will receive $750. The event will also be streamed online for about 500 campers unable to travel that day.

In addition to the exceptional concert, there will also be a Kidz Zone area full of games, obstacle courses, bounce houses, music, fitness activities, and healthy snacks. The Kidz Zone is designed to encourage youth to continue adopting healthy behaviors to help combat childhood obesity.

Sign up for the day of fun here by July 25.