Dinosaur Exhibit Comes to Cox Science Center and Aquarium

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach will invite guests to step back in time and experience the creatures that once roamed the planet in “Dinosaur Explorer,” an interactive dinosaur exhibit debuting September 15. Created in collaboration with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Professor Gregory M. Erickson, “Dinosaur Explorer” simplifies the science behind how dinosaurs survived and thrived on Earth to guests of all ages through hands-on educational content.

Museum visitors will learn the science behind dinosaur adaptations and understand the connections between themselves and the prehistoric creatures through dinosaur displays, authentic casts, actual fossils, and highly interactive activities. Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, “Dinosaur Explorer” examines answers to questions like, “Where do we see similarities in our world today?” Whether it be feeding or family dynamics, intelligence or interpersonal relationships, dinosaur enthusiasts will get to know the giants on another level.

“The exhibit is eye-opening. It’ll provide an in-depth look at how humans and dinosaurs have historically been great survivors due to their similar characteristics,” said Cox Science Center and Aquarium President and CEO, Kate Arrizza. “We know our guests will be captivated by an enormous range of activities, such as looking through a thermal camera to examine warm-blooded versus cold-blooded creatures, touching and comparing different dinosaur brain fossils, and roaring like a dinosaur to weigh your vocals against these animals.”

“Dinosaur Explorer” is included in general Science Center admission, which is $20.95 for adults, $16.95 for children ages 3 to 12 years, and $18.95 for seniors.

For more information on “Dinosaur Explorer,” click here or call (561) 832-1988.