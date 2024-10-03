“Dinosaur Safari” Coming to Cox Science Center

On October 14, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach will unveil “Dinosaur Safari: A Walk Through Adventure.”

Visitors will take a walk on the prehistoric side with more than 30 larger-than-life replicas of the most fascinating dinosaurs, including T-rex and Spinosaurus. The experience features hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, spectacular animatronic installations, scientifically accurate labels, and interactive activities for all ages.

The display will reveal how dinosaurs evolved over time, along with depictions of natural elements that often occurred in their world. Additionally, visitors can race a raptor, uncover fossils, slide down a Sauropod, and travel across seven different locations in the Pangea National Park.

The exhibit will be on view until April 27. General admission is $26 for adults, $22 for children ages 3-12, $24 for seniors ages 60 and older, and free for children younger than 3 and CSCA members. For more information, visit coxsciencecenter.org.