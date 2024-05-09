Dinosaurs Roam at Cox Science Center

Explore the "Dinosaur Revolution" exhibit, on view at the West Palm Beach science center now through September 29

Bring out your inner paleontologist in Cox Science Center's "Dinosaur Revolution" exhibit, on view now through September 29. Photo courtesy of Cox Science Center
The wait is over! Dinosaur-obsessed locals of all ages are welcome to explore Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach’s “Dinosaur Revolution” exhibit, on view now through September 29.

The exhibit, presented by Minotaur Mazes, offers visitors an in-depth look at fascinating topics while giving the opportunity to puzzle and problem solve. Each engagement will spark thought provoking questions sure enough to educate even the most proficient prehistoric experts.

Explore Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach’s "Dinosaur Revolution" exhibit, on view now through September 29. Photo courtesy of Cox Science Center
Guests can make their own dinosaur tracks in the Triassic, examine the authenticity of a fossil in a mystery fossil dig, serve as a defense attorney for a T-Rex in “claw and order” upon reviewing evidence reports, and more.

General admission for adults is $24, $20 for children ages 3-12, $22 for seniors ages 60 and older, and free for children under 3 years of age and CSCA members. For more information on the spring events and programming, visit coxsciencecenter.org.

