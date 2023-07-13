DIY Cereal Ice Cream

It’s a childhood memory Toni Cariero cherishes: waiting for the Mister Softee ice cream truck to swing through the neighborhood at the end of a hot day. So, when Cariero’s brother-in-law suggested they open a business, she immediately thought of ice cream.

The Village Scoop Shack, which opened in Tequesta earlier this year, offers 20 traditional ice cream flavors and three vegan options. But it’s the drilled ice cream that stands out. “It’s a custom soft serve that starts with scooped vanilla ice cream, then we add a cup of your favorite cereal,” says Cariero, the shop’s owner and manager. “The drill crushes the cereal and pushes it throughout the ice cream.”

The result? A luxuriously dense frozen treat that tastes exactly like your cereal selection. “Unlike other soft serve ice cream where you can only add mixes on top, drilled ice cream offers the ability to create your very own flavor that is equally distributed throughout the ice cream,” Cariero notes.

Cariero’s brother-in-law and business partner had seen the drilled ice cream concept in a New Jersey burger joint, but that spot had only three cereal choices. Cariero upped the ante with 30 options—from Fruity Pebbles to Cap’n Crunch—displayed in dispensers worthy of your dream pantry. “I knew it would be popular with the kids, but I did not foresee the huge popularity with the adults,” Cariero explains. “It’s all about the nostalgia for them. It brings them back in time.”

The Coolest Combos

Use your imagination when creating your bespoke drilled ice cream, or try one of these fan favorites

Reese’s Puffs cereal drilled ice cream with mini peanut butter cups on top. Like extra peanut butter? Throw in a scoop of Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch.

The vegan vanilla drilled Fruity Pebbles cereal with rainbow sprinkles or an extra sprinkling of Fruity Pebbles

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal drilled ice cream topped with Heath Bar Crunch