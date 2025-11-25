Downtown Delray Beach Brings the Holiday Cheer

Is that a chill in the air? Holiday cheer is beginning to sweep through the Palm Beaches, and Downtown Delray Beach is getting in the spirit with a packed lineup of festive happenings through December.

100-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree Lighting and Yuletide Street Festival

The City of Delray Beach welcomes the holiday season with the lighting of the 100-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree at Old School Square, plus the Yuletide Street Festival, December 2. Enjoy Santa’s Holiday Village with ice skating, a carousel, mini golf, and visit with Santa inside. Santa’s Holiday will take place through January 1.

Holiday Edition of First Friday Art Walk

On December 5, explore the vibrant art scene and enjoy a festive holiday twist. Don’t miss the Yuletide Carolers as they spread holiday cheer from 6 to 8 p.m. starting at the Cornell Art Museum and finishing at the Christmas tree.

Holiday School Spectacular

Head to The Amphitheatre at Old School Square December 6 for the Holiday School Spectacular. Local schools will take center stage to showcase singing, dancing, and performance routines.

Holiday Boat Parade

The Boynton/Delray Holiday Boat Parade returns December 12, featuring privately owned and commercial vessels decked out with dazzling lights, holiday decor, and costumed captains competing in the wildly popular flotilla from Lantana to Linton. The parade launches from the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana (near Old Key Lime House) at 6:30 p.m. and travels south to the C-15 Canal in Delray Beach (south of Linton Boulevard).

Holiday Parade

Head to Atlantic Avenue to watch more than 70 floats, marching bands, dance teams, and other groups during the annual Holiday Parade December 13.

Chanukah Festival & Menorah Lighting

Celebrate the Festival of Lights at Old School Square with the annual menorah lighting on December 14.

Patrick Lamb’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas Tour”

Award-winning saxophonist Patrick Lamb will be accompanied by a band and a Delray Beach student choir at this family-friendly holiday concert December 17. Tickets start at $25. The concert is Rain or shine. Purchase here: https://events.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event-details/charlie-brown-christmas

Cocoa, Cookies & Crafts

Enjoy Cocoa, Cookies & Crafts at Old School Square in Delray Beach December 18. Savor hot cocoa and cookies, shop for unique crafts, and join in craft workshops while soaking in the holiday spirit.

Jingle Bell Jog 5k 2025

Lace up your running shoes and head to Anchor Park for the Delray Beach Jingle Bell Jog 5K December 20. All participants will receive a Santa Suit costume and a holiday themed medal. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/DelrayBeach/JingleBellJogDelrayBeach.