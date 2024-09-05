Downtown Delray Beach Craft Festival Returns This Weekend

Craft festival season will kick off this weekend at the Twenty-Ninth Annual Downtown Delray Beach Craft Festival, returning to 401 E Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach September 7 and 8.

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the annual event features thousands of handmade crafts, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, sculpture, pet products, folk art, clothing, soaps, lotions, and body products, as well as gourmet items in the green market. Local and statewide artisans and artists will be on-site to answer questions and provide personalized craftworks.



The Downtown Delray Beach Craft Festival is presented by the Downtown Development Authority of Delray Beach and American Craft Endeavors. The festival is free, open to the public, and pet-friendly. For more information, visit artfestival.com.

Featured image: Epoxy resin ocean art by Zydra Delaney of blueartexpressions.com.