Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival Returns This Weekend

The Fourteenth Annual Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival will return to CityPlace November 16-17. Thousands of exquisite works will be on view and available for purchase, including life-sized sculpture, paintings, handcrafted fine jewelry, glassworks, photography, and more. The showcase will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The outdoor showcase event is free to the public and friendly pets on leashes are welcomed.

Stroll among nearly 100 pop-up galleries and meet the artists who are on site to discuss their inspirations and processes for each hand-made work.

The Fourteenth Annual Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival is presented by Howard Alan Events. For more information, visit artfestival.com.