Dreyfoos’ Student Theatre Season Kicks Off

The Theatre Department at Dreyfoos School of the Arts opened their mainstage season with Pippin, written by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, February 24. The department will stage performances through March 5.

Follow a young prince on his quest to lead a meaningful life through the lessons of war, glory, passion, and true love in Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Winner of four Tony Awards, including “Best Musical Revival” in 2013, and five Tony Awards for the 1973 original production, including “Best Direction” and “Best Choreography” for Bob Fosse, Pippin asks the question: How far are we willing to go to be extraordinary in our lives?

Approximately 200 students are involved in bringing the show to life, from set design, construction, costume design, creating props, and acting. All performances are at Meyer Hall at Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr., School of the Arts in West Palm Beach on the following dates: March 3, at 7 p.m.; March 4, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and March 5, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for adults. Click here to purchase.