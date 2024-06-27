“Dual Perspectives” On View at Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

Tour works by Boca Raton-based photographers Courtenay Gilbert and Peter Lorber in the special summer exhibit on view July 3 to September 27

By
-

 

Pequeños Boxeadores by Courtenay Gilbert. Photo courtesy of Courtenay Gilbert
Pequeños Boxeadores by Courtenay Gilbert. Photo courtesy of Courtenay Gilbert

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will set the scene for “Dual Perspectives: The Photography of Courtenay Gilbert and Peter Lorber,” a special summer exhibit on view July 3 to September 27. The Boca Raton–based photographers have been a collaborative entity for more than two decades and have captured striking images side-by-side around the world.

Malecón Sunset by Peter Lorber. Photo courtesy of Peter Lorber
Malecón Sunset by Peter Lorber. Photo courtesy of Peter Lorber

Despite photographing the same subjects in the same locations, the photographers’ works are distinct, showcasing Gilbert’s and Lorber’s unique perspectives and styles. Audiences will glance back and forth, comparing and contrasting shots throughout the exhibit.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR