“Dual Perspectives” On View at Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will set the scene for “Dual Perspectives: The Photography of Courtenay Gilbert and Peter Lorber,” a special summer exhibit on view July 3 to September 27. The Boca Raton–based photographers have been a collaborative entity for more than two decades and have captured striking images side-by-side around the world.
Despite photographing the same subjects in the same locations, the photographers’ works are distinct, showcasing Gilbert’s and Lorber’s unique perspectives and styles. Audiences will glance back and forth, comparing and contrasting shots throughout the exhibit.
