Earth-Friendly Weekend at Resource Depot

Calling all craft lovers! West Palm Beach-based nonprofit Resource Depot will host an adults-only Upcycle Weekend series of events September 16-17 to turn Palm Beach County’s waste into wonder and inspire creative spirit in the community.

Upcycle Weekend kicks off September 16 with Cocktails & Crafts, featuring tasty bites and hands-on local maker workshops from 6 to 8 p.m. Jules Aron will stop by to showcase her fresh takes on the classic Paloma with Herradura blanco tequila, hibiscus tea, Palm Beach Creamed Habanero Honey, and Grapefruit Topo Chico. Sarah Cohen of Sarah’s Slow Jam will show guests how to extend the freshness of vegetables through refrigerator pickling using repurposed glass jars. Kindra Mogk of Kindra’s Kitchen will demonstrate how to display meats and cheeses on upcycled dishes, platters, and other serving pieces you already have at home. Judith Knoop of Judith Knoop Designs will create unique floral arrangements, elevating simple grocery store bouquets with greenery from your yard and using containers you already own. Tickets are $45.

On September 17, participants will enjoy Upcycle Day workshops led by local independent makers from 1 to 5 p.m. Each 45-minute workshop will feature processes of transforming everyday materials into handmade goodies to take home. Guests will choose three “make and take” activities to rotate between such as like macrame with Lauren Demary of Essence Therapeutics, paper floral art with Tara Ackerman of Greencycle Designs, plant propagation and planting with Darcy Hamilton of Vaxt.Hus, found-object jewelry making with Chelsea Odum of Resource Depot, and fabric dyeing with Genevieve Rustchak of Reuse Rebels. Tickets are $65.

Weekend VIP Passes are available for $95, which grant access to Friday and Saturday events. All proceeds will benefit Resource Depot’s educational programming.