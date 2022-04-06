Easter and Passover Dining

Aioli

Allow chef Michael Hackman and the team at his West Palm Beach eatery to take care of Easter or Passover dinner for you. The Easter family box costs $150 and feeds four. It includes a honey spiral ham, spinach artichoke dip and pumpernickel loaf, deviled eggs, charred asparagus, three-cheese mac, and corn bread. Bakery add-ons range from brioche pull-apart rolls to a whole carrot cake. À la carte Passover items include matzo ball soup; braised lamb shank with glazed carrots and golden raisins; whole-roasted free-range chicken with tabbouleh and sliced almond dates; a flourless chocolate espresso cake; and an apple almond cake. All Passover pick-ups must take place April 15 after 2 p.m., and all Easter pick-ups must take place April 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Almond

Regardless of whether you celebrate Passover or Easter, you’ll find something celebratory to order at Almond on Palm Beach. On April 15 and 16, try the matzo ball soup or red wine–braised brisket with glazed carrots and dill. For Easter brunch, stop by for a special rack of spring lamb with roasted asparagus and minted chimichurri.

Avalon Steak & Seafood

This chic steak house in Delray Beach is offering a three-course dinner on Easter Sunday. Guests can choose between a curated menu of starters (think: tuna tartare drizzled in a black garlic soy sauce, or burrata accompanied by heirloom tomatoes) before moving on to an entrée of filet mignon, rack of lamb, miso black cod, organic roasted chicken, Maine halibut, or King salmon. For dessert, dig into a flourless chocolate cake or a slice of New York cheesecake with a scoop of raspberry sorbet.

Batch Gastropub and Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap

Partake in a special Easter Sunday brunch at Batch locations in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach. In addition to delicious brunch dishes, diners will be able to join in an egg hunt and pick an egg from their table to win a special surprise.

Café Boulud

This four-star gem at The Brazilian Court hotel is hosting a special Passover dinner and Easter brunch. On April 15 and 16, the three-course Passover dinner will be on offer, inclusive of a choice of starters such as matzo ball soup, beet carpaccio, smoked Tasmanian trout, or rabbit pressee, followed by entrée options like grilled Mediterranean sea bass, cedar-roasted salmon, or house-smoked beef brisket, all of which will come accompanied by family-style sides. For dessert, choose between pavlova or flourless chocolate cake. Easter brunch also spans three courses, with starters ranging from green asparagus soup to octopus salad. For your entrée, selections include Belgian waffles, a lobster omelet, and porcini risotto, among others. Finish with a dessert of chocolate cake, ile flottante, tarte à la mangue, or pêche melba.

Charlie + Joe’s at Love Street

On April 17, this Jupiter dining complex will host an Easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and culinary options galore. Enjoy “hoppy” hour at Lucky Shuck or Topside at the Beacon, or order a spring pie, available in such flavors as lemon meringue and blueberry, rhubarb and strawberry, or chocolate, peanut butter, and pretzel. All pies must be ordered by April 11 and picked up on either April 16 or 17 between noon and 4 p.m.

City Oyster

Visit City Oyster on Delray’s Atlantic Avenue for Easter brunch or dinner. Holiday specials will include grilled lamb chops, sweet potato–crusted mahi, and a New York dry-aged strip, among other delicacies. For dessert, dive into a slice of chocolate peanut butter pie, a double chocolate cookie and amaretto gelato sandwich, or pecan pie in a glass for two.

Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar

Coco Sushi in Delray Beach will serve an array of themed specials for Easter brunch and dinner. Highlights include the Coco Easter Basket with dumplings, gyozas, and spring rolls, as well as the Easter Roll, which features kani and avocado wrapped in soy paper and topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, avocado, wasabi, and kimchee sauce.

Doris Italian Market & Bakery

Stop by the Doris Italian Market & Bakery locations in North Palm Beach or Boca Raton to pick up Passover and Easter dinner packages. The Passover dinner package includes matzo ball soup; chopped liver; a choice of one beef brisket, turkey breast, grilled London broil, or roasted chicken; carrot and sweet potato tzimmes; green bean almondine; and kugel, while the brisket dinner package comes with beef brisket, carrot and sweet potato tzimmes, and potato pancakes or roasted potatoes. The traditional Easter package offers a choice of one brown sugar–glazed spiral ham or leg of lamb roast with mint jelly, a tossed or Caesar salad, carrots and green bean almondine, a choice of Italian-style roasted potatoes or mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls. The supreme Easter package has everything in the traditional, plus an additional brown sugar–glazed spiral ham or leg of lamb roast and a choice of penne with broccoli or penne marinara.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

The Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan will play host to many holiday events over Easter weekend, beginning with an adults-only Woodinville Bourbon and jelly bean tasting April 15. On Easter Sunday, the kids can partake in an egg hunt (from 11:30 a.m. to noon, or 1:30 to 2 p.m.). Culinary delights include Easter brunch specials at Polpo and an à la carte Easter dinner at Angle.

Elisabetta’s and Louie Bossi’s

Diners at Louie Bossi’s in Boca Raton will be privy to an Easter brunch featuring bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, and Aperol Spritzes for $19, as well as a dinner special of chicken alla Parmigiana. At sister restaurant Elisabetta’s in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach, try the Easter dinner special of scottadito, grilled Australian lamb chops with chili oil and aioli.

Farmer’s Table

Make your Easter brunch reservations early at Farmer’s Table in North Palm Beach or Boca Raton. Specials will augment the farm-fresh brunch menu, and live music will round out the scene. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance. In honor of Passover, Farmer’s Table will host traditional seder dinners April 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Offerings include gefilte fish with beet horseradish and marinated carrots, slow-braised first-cut brisket with gravy, za’atar-roasted eggplant and vegetable casserole with tomato confit, matzo plate, matzo ball soup, and chocolate-covered coconut macaroons for dessert.

Lionfish

Delray Beach’s Lionfish will host a bottomless holiday brunch on Easter Sunday, complete with specials such as crab cake benedict, lobster chorizo hash, and a white chocolate Easter egg filled with lemon custard, strawberry gelee, and white chocolate in a filo nest.

LoLa 41

Dine indoors or on the patio at Palm Beach’s LoLa 41, which will be serving up Easter specials all day. For brunch, partake in a Maine lobster roll with Old Bay fries. Come dinnertime, try the bone-in prime rib with candied rainbow carrots, a goat cheese spring pea potato puree, and hop’d au jus with peppered horseradish cream or the crunchy salmon maki, a panko-fried roll with smoked salmon, grilled asparagus, chile spinach, and sweet and spicy mascarpone.

Okeechobee Prime Meat Market

Pre-order your Easter dinner from this West Palm Beach institution by April 15 to dine on roasted beef tenderloin with au jus, horseradish cream, and two sides or boneless prime rib with au jus, horseradish cream, and two sides. Side options include mashed potatoes, creamed corn, and creamed spinach. The market also has uncooked meats such as New Zealand lamb crown roast and whole beef tenderloin. All orders must be picked up on April 17 between noon and 4 p.m.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Meet the Easter Bunny and dig into a holiday buffet at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island. From 12:30 to 8 p.m., the buffet will be open and include a raw bar station, breakfast classics, artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, seasonal produce, and a carving station inclusive of mustard-rubbed leg of lamb, charred strip loin, and banana leaf-wrapped grouper.

Pistache

Indulge in French classics on Easter Sunday at Pistache in West Palm Beach. Chef de cuisine Mike Burgio’s three-course prix fixe brunch menu includes a choice of appetizer (onion soup gratinee, chia seed parfait, baby kale salad, Italian burrata, salmon tartare, moules mariniere, or Burgundy escargot), entrée (wild mushroom and truffle quiche, crab benedict, shrimp and grits, duck hash, mahi mahi, grilled veal paillard, or steak frites), and dessert (mousse au chocolat, créme brûlée, Pistache profiteroles, or Petrini gelato and sorbet).

Prezzo

At Prezzo in Boca Raton, enjoy Easter dinner specials such as honey-glazed ham with sweet potato hash and roasted asparagus; garlic and herb-crusted leg of lamb with whipped mascarpone potatoes, roasted baby carrots, and Chianti lamb jus; and key lime pie mason jar with buttery pie crust, key lime zest, and white chocolate chantilly. Dinner specials at the Palm Beach Gardens location will include green gazpacho with cotton candy grapes, honeydew, and yellow watermelon; duck fettuccine with Amarena cherry cream, broccoli rabe, and duck confit; and a double-cut pork chop with mushroom cream, porcini dust, king trumpet mushrooms, and whipped potatoes.

The Regional

Chef Lindsay Autry has resurrected her famous Easter brunch buffet at The Regional in West Palm Beach. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant will offer a spread inclusive of tomato pie, fried chicken, ham, prime rib, breakfast classics, and much more. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton is offering a three-course Easter celebration feast for either dine in or takeout April 16-17. The classic eatery is also serving up a Bumble & Bloom cocktail featuring The Botanist Gin, elderflower, and orange blossom honey.

Sant Ambroeus

This beloved Palm Beach restaurant is once again offering the special Colomba, an Italian dove-shaped Easter cake. This family recipe features vine fruits and candied orange peel, as well as a hazelnut glaze, sugar grains, and whole almonds. Each Colomba cake costs $49 and serves up to eight people.

Swank Farm

Spend Easter on Swank Farm in Loxahatchee and enjoy a multicourse brunch full of farm-fresh ingredients. Kids can participate in an Easter egg hunt, activities like bubble making and jump rope, and even meet the farm’s new baby piglets and sheep. For the parents, there will be bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and craft beers. Live music will beckon all to the fun that awaits under the farm’s giant pole barn. Advance tickets are required.

Tropical Smokehouse

Pick up everything you’ll need for Passover or Easter feasts at Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach. Order the Passover meal by April 13 (available in half or whole orders, $80-$150, with whole orders feeding up to 10) to receive a Prime Certified braised Angus brisket in Tropical’s sweet and sour tomato sauce. All orders must be picked up April 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Also order by April 13 for the Easter meal (serves four to six people for $145), inclusive of a Heritage ham, sweet corn pudding, mac and cheese, house salad, cornbread, and carrot cake. All of these items are available à la carte too. Easter orders must be picked up April 16 or 17 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.