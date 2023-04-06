Easter Fun at the Warehouse District

Spring is in the air at The Warehouse District in West Palm Beach (1200 Elizabeth Avenue). The venue will host festive fun for the entire family April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Activities will include an Easter-themed charcuterie workshop, featuring personal instruction on how to design your own piece of edible art; local honey and other goodies by local artists and vendors; a fresh floral market; and an Easter egg hunt.

The cost is $80-$120 ($80 per adult; $120 per adult couple; $100 for a parent and one child; $120 for a parent and two children). Register for the workshop and other activities here.

Complimentary valet parking is available on Elizabeth and Clare Avenues daily starting at 11 a.m.