Elementary, My Dear: Sherlock Holmes Comes to Frost Science

“It’s all about data.”

That’s the name of the game at the recently opened “Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition” at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. This interactive exhibit immerses amateur sleuths and fans of whodunnits into the world of the fictional detective conceived by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Participants enter a dark, Victorian-era room with various vignettes that offer clues to a crime. The idea is to collect the all-important data—and use deductive reasoning—in a notebook, then put it all together to solve the mystery. Rubbings of seed pods, records of blood spatter evidence, and drawings of bullet trajectories are some of the facts that will have to be weighed, but the key is to not ignore the trivial, as even small and vague clues are important. Figuring out the truth is harder than it looks—but that’s part of the fun.

Sherlock Holmes is one of literature’s most beloved characters, precisely for his ability to solve the toughest forensic puzzles through keen observation. The Guinness Book of World Records lists the fictional British sleuth as “the most portrayed literary human character in film and television history.”

“Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition” features original manuscripts and period artifacts, investigative tools, interactive crime-solving opportunities, and “Sherlockian” pop-culture collectibles like vintage card games, comics, and magazines, and movie and television show props and costumes.

The exhibition will be on view through September 5, 2022. Allow 45 to 60 minutes for the full Sherlock Holmes experience. Admission to the exhibition is included with all museum admission tickets. For more information, visit frostscience.org/sherlock.