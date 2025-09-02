Embrace Disco Decadence at Good Night John Boy

Those who wax nostalgic for the days when Abba ruled the airwaves and Saturday Night Fever tantalized moviegoers should boogie on down to Good Night John Boy, a disco-steeped nightclub that opened earlier this year in downtown Delray Beach. Billed as “Studio 54 meets your grandparents’ funky 1970s basement,” Good Night John Boy—or GNJB to those in the know—already exists in five other locations: Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; San Diego; and St. Petersburg. Owner Beth McLeod notes that GNJB’s success in St. Pete inspired the move to Florida’s East Coast.

“Our St. Pete location is incredibly busy, attracting a perfect mix of young and older, including both vacationers and locals,” she says. “This has proven to be a great blend for our business. Given the atmosphere along Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach [seemed] like the next logical location for us. It embodies the same vibrant atmosphere that seems to please all types—sun, surf, and disco!”

Get ready to get down tonight with help from GNJB’s signature cocktails, which boast pop culture–inspired names and playful presentations. “The vibe of this menu is funky and fresh,” says Nyisha Torres, GNJB’s head bartender. “The cocktails are curated by the staff, whose goal is to take you back to nostalgic moments while also helping you create new memories to last a lifetime.”