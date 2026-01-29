Empty Bowls Palm Beach Celebrates 13 Years

The Palm Beach County Food Bank will host its Thirteenth Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach to raise awareness and funds to combat hunger across Palm Beach County at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea February 6. The event brings local chefs, community leaders, and residents together for a meaningful meal.

Guests will enjoy gourmet soup tastings donated by local restaurants and chefs, including The Breakers, Bath and Tennis Club, BrickTop’s and others, along with a bread roll provided by Old School Bakery, a cookie, and bottled water. Attendees will also receive a hand-painted souvenir bowl while supplies last, a goodie bag while supplies last, and can browse a bake sale and silent auction throughout the event.

With nearly 1 in 8 Palm Beach County residents experiencing food insecurity, the need for community support remains critical. Palm Beach County Food Bank works with more than 200 local partner agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens and schools, to distribute nutritious food to children, families, and seniors in need.