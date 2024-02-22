Empty Bowls Palm Beach Returns Tomorrow

The Palm Beach County Food Bank will host the eleventh annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach at Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach on February 23, reminding supporters “to eat simply, so others can simply eat.” Since its inception, Bethesda-by-the-Sea has underwritten the event in its entirety, with overwhelming support from the community, so that every dollar raised directly supports the food bank.

Empty Bowls is a national grassroots event that raises money for hunger relief. Guests will share a basic meal of freshly baked bread from Old School Bakery, signature soups donated by local chefs, water, and goodies from a bake sale, all served by community leaders and local celebrities. This year’s event chairs include Amy Sullivan, Johanna Reyers, and Michael Dobies.

Participating restaurants and soup booths include The Ben West Palm, E.R. Bradley’s Saloon, The Breakers Palm Beach, The Colony Palm Beach Hotel, The Lord’s Place Cafe Joshua, Field of Greens, Pistache, Ravish Off Ocean, Renato’s Palm Beach, and Trevini Ristorante. Event chef Franny LaRue of Gourmet Galaxy Catering will oversee the station.

Advance tickets are $35 per order, which provides unlimited soup tastings and one hand-painted ceramic bowl (while supplies last). To purchase a ticket, visit pbcfoodbank.org/emptybowlspalmbeach. For more information, call 561-670-2518.