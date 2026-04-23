Enjoy a Florida Staycation at Cabot Citrus Farms

Where reddish-orange spheres used to bob, white orbs now soar over otherworldly terrain and onlooking sandhill cranes. Located in Florida’s Citrus Belt, the town of Brooksville in Hernando County is known for its dominant crop (tangerines) and its rolling landscape. Here, elevations reach as high as 274 feet, making this area the perfect location for Canada-based Cabot Collection’s first golf-centric resort community in the United States.

Even before its official grand opening in January 2025, the 1,200-acre Cabot Citrus Farms had already garnered acclaim, with its Karoo course earning the designation of Sports Illustrated’s “Best New Public Golf Course” for 2024. In 2025, Golf Inc. named Cabot Citrus Farms as its “Development of the Year.”

Across four courses, Cabot excels at providing unique golf experiences and endless opportunities to keep the ball rolling. The resort’s two 18-hole courses, Karoo and Roost, have distinct characteristics shaped by their natural landscape and undulating topography. Karoo has wide fairways, multiple routes to pins, massive contours (bunkers galore), and varied tee boxes, with a 399-yard opening hole. Roost routes through scrubland, 50-foot elevation changes, wildflower meadows, and moss-draped oaks—and around a 40-foot-deep sinkhole. The Squeeze has 10 holes ranging from 100 to 550 yards, requiring different strategies. The 11-hole, par-3 Wedge is illuminated for night play.

Cabot’s courses are designed for walking. “Walking season”—when carts are not allowed on the championship courses except for medical reasons—is November 1 to March 8, though caddies are always available for hire. Before hitting the greens, players can evaluate their game at the driving range, with real-time feedback from the high-tech Trackman system.

If golf is not your aim, there are plenty of other pursuits, including clay shooting, archery, axe-throwing, bass fishing, nature walks, tennis, and pickleball. For lodging, the resort features two- and four-bedroom cottages throughout the pedestrian village that are simultaneously luxurious and relaxed. The property offers three dining venues, including the rustic-style but sophisticated Grange Hall, with indoor and outdoor dining.

Off-property, Brooksville’s quaint downtown hosts cozy cafés and shops. The county is also home to the 167,000-acre Withlacoochee State Forest and Weeki Wachee Springs, famous for its mermaid show.