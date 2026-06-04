Enjoy a Summer of Festival Repertory Theatre

Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters has unveiled its summer lineup for Festival Repertory Theatre. The shows will take place in the Marleen Forkas Studio One Theatre and the Carol and Barry Kaye Auditorium on the Boca Raton campus. Tickets for each show are $30 and are available at fauevents.com.

Look forward to four upcoming shows:

The Hollow

A glamorous country weekend turns deadly when Dr. Cristow is found murdered. Surrounded by a wife, a mistress, a former lover, and a tangled web of secrets, nearly everyone has a motive but only one is guilty. Directed by Mariah Reed, this murder mystery runs June 12-27 at Studio One Theatre.

Little Women

Running July 10-26, this musical follows the March sisters as they navigate love, loss, ambition, and family in this heartfelt musical inspired by Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic. Directed by Alyssa Fantel, Little Women celebrates the power of imagination and sisterhood.

Big Band Concerts

Two big band concerts will round out the Festival Repertory Theatre lineup August 1 at 7 p.m. and August 2 at 2 p.m. in the Kaye Auditorium. The concerts feature the Florida Wind Symphony Jazz Orchestra, a professional ensemble-in-residence. The concert will include Lindy-hop and Jitterbug dancers and a small string section.