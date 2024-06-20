Enjoy an Evening of Bites and Ballet

Ballet Palm Beach will host its second annual Summer Studio Soiree at its home studio in Palm Beach Gardens June 27 and 28, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Enjoy an intimate evening of cocktails, light bites, and ballet. Guests will be treated to a performance of selected works, and be the first to discover Ballet Palm Beach’s 2024/2025 season line up through a “guess the production” medley performance, then meet and mingle with company dancers.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available by visiting balletpalmbeach.org or by calling (561) 630-8325. The Ballet Palm Beach Studio is located at 10357 Ironwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.