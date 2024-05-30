Enjoy “An Incredible Mixed Bill” This Weekend

Jupiter-based Paris Ballet and Dance will present “An Incredible Mixed Bill” June 2 at 7 p.m. on the Dreyfoos Hall stage at the Kravis Center. The performance will feature selections including the Don Quixote Suite, excerpts from The Sleeping Beauty, La Esmeralda pas de deux, Flames of Paris pas de deux, and the Le Talisman variation.

The show will also feature the world premiere of “Match”—a performance dedicated to Serena Williams—choreographed by New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck and performed by American Ballet Theater Principal Skylar Brandt and Joffrey Ballet School trainee Breeanna Palmer. Presented by Lola Abigail Koch, founder and producer of Ballet Support Foundation in collaboration with Paris Ballet, this new work unites the dynamic worlds of tennis and ballet.

The performance will also feature a special performance of “The Dying Swan” by Brandt, plus stunning performances from the school’s talented students ages 3 to 18 years. The show will also highlight guest performances by Paris Ballet alumni and Palm Beach County natives Sebastian Bondar and Mario Mery, who now dance professionally with Boston Ballet II and Ballet West, respectively.

Seniors Endia Banks, Maia DeOreo, Raelin Flanigan, and Isabella Gutierrez will also perform lead roles before going on to study dance in college.

Tickets start at $14. For tickets, call the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or visit kravis.org.