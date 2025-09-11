Enjoy an Italian Evening at Boca Raton Museum of Art

The Symphonia and the Boca Raton Museum of Art will host “Venetian Refractions: A Night of Art, Music, and Italian Indulgence” at the museum on September 26.

Set against the backdrop of the “Glasstress Boca Raton 2025” exhibit and featuring Italian music played by Symphonia musicians, “Venetian Refractions” will begin with cocktails in the Sculpture Garden followed by an exclusive after-hours visit to the exhibit and a four-course, wine-paired Italian dinner.

“Glasstress” is a project in Venice, Italy, that brings international artists together to experiment with glass artistry, with an aim to increase the prestige of glass as fine art. The exhibit showcases more than 20 works by Sean Scully, Thomas Schütte, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, and Jose Alvarez.

Tickets are $125 and are available at thesymphonia.org.