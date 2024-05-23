Enjoy “Floyd Nation” at the Kravis Center

“Floyd Nation — Experience Pink Floyd,” regarded as the ultimate Pink Floyd fan event, will return to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach June 1.

Kicking off at 8 p.m., the show immerses audiences in sound, lights, and lasers. It’s an epic concert experience featuring some of the most iconic songs ever produced from The Wall, Dark Side of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, and more.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at kravis.org or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469