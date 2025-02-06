Enjoy Palm Beach Finery Next Week

Art patrons and fine craft lovers from across the state and beyond will flock to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach for a sophisticated double feature: The Palm Beach Show February 13-18 and Palm Beach Fine Craft Show February 14-16.
The Palm Beach Show
Regarded as the most luxurious and sophisticated showcase of its kind in the country, the twenty-second annual Palm Beach Show will feature exhibitors showcasing collections of fine art, jewelry, silver, textiles, porcelain, Asian art, and more, all ranging from the antiquities to the twenty-first century. Guests will stroll aisles of extraordinary collections offered by distinguished dealers from around the world.
The Palm Beach Show will boast a stunning selection of art, antiques, and jewelry, drawing private collectors, museum curators, investors, and designers eager to view and purchase some of the most unique and coveted treasures in the world.
The show will kick off with an Opening Night Preview Party on February 13, from 4 to 9 p.m. The 4 p.m. VIP Preview is by-invitation, or included with multi-day ticket package ($100). The 6 p.m. Collectors Preview is by-invitation, or included with multi-day ticket package ($50).
Visit The Palm Beach Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $30-$100.
Palm Beach Fine Craft Show
Concurrently, the twenty-first annual Palm Beach Fine Craft Show will present juried crafts with an emphasis on jewelry and wearable fiber art. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists as they explore their creations.
Visit Palm Beach Fine Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $30.
