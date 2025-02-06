Enjoy Palm Beach Finery Next Week

The Palm Beach Show

Regarded as the most luxurious and sophisticated showcase of its kind in the country, the twenty-second annual Palm Beach Show will feature exhibitors showcasing collections of fine art, jewelry, silver, textiles, porcelain, Asian art, and more, all ranging from the antiquities to the twenty-first century. Guests will stroll aisles of extraordinary collections offered by distinguished dealers from around the world.

The Palm Beach Show will boast a stunning selection of art, antiques, and jewelry, drawing private collectors, museum curators, investors, and designers eager to view and purchase some of the most unique and coveted treasures in the world.

The show will kick off with an Opening Night Preview Party on February 13, from 4 to 9 p.m. The 4 p.m. VIP Preview is by-invitation, or included with multi-day ticket package ($100). The 6 p.m. Collectors Preview is by-invitation, or included with multi-day ticket package ($50).

Visit The Palm Beach Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $30-$100.