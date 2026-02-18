Enjoy Rhythm in the Wild at Palm Beach Zoo

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society unveiled a new way to experience the West Palm Beach zoo after dark. For select nights now through April 25, Rhythm in the Wild will transform the zoo into an immersive evening destination where live music, conservation storytelling, and rare animal moments come together.

No two Rhythm in the Wild evenings are the same. In addition to live music, guests will also experience rare animal encounters, which are exclusive to this after-hours event. With plenty of food and drinks to choose from, there will something for everyone.

The series follows a journey centered on big cat conservation, a core focus for the zoo. February highlights jaguars, March honors the Florida panther, and April celebrates Malaysian tigers. Each month features unique educational moments and surprises tied to these species.

Rhythm in the Wild offers a rare opportunity to enjoy the zoo during its most beautiful season, with warm evenings, golden sunsets, and an ambience designed for date nights, family outings, and evenings with friends.

Every ticket supports Palm Beach Zoo’s conservation efforts, from Florida Panther monitoring to coral research and global wildlife initiatives.

For more information, visit palmbeachzoo.org/rhythm.