Enjoy Sunset Serenades in Delray Beach

Head to the Amphitheatre at Old School Square Twilight Tribute Concert Series for a No Doubt and Blondie tribute December 19

By
-
The Twilight Tribute Concert Series continues December 19 with a No Doubt and Blondie tribute. Courtesy of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority launched Twilight Tribute Concert Series at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square, showcasing a diverse lineup of tribute bands on the third Thursday of each month through April.

After kicking off last month, the Twilight Tribute Concert Series continues December 19 with “Subliminal Doubt/Heart of Glass,” a No Doubt and Blondie tribute. The series resumes in January with “Only in America,” a Brooks and Dunn, Reba, and Shania Twain tribute; in February with “First Wave/Love Song,” a The Cure, Duran Duran, David Bowie, and New Wave tribute; in March with “The Freebirds,” a Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, ZZ Top, and Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute; and in April with “Homegrown: the Zac Brown Experience.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10-$50. General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased at tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com or at the gate.

For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, visit delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.

