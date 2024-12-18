Enjoy Sunset Serenades in Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority launched Twilight Tribute Concert Series at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square, showcasing a diverse lineup of tribute bands on the third Thursday of each month through April.

After kicking off last month, the Twilight Tribute Concert Series continues December 19 with “Subliminal Doubt/Heart of Glass,” a No Doubt and Blondie tribute. The series resumes in January with “Only in America,” a Brooks and Dunn, Reba, and Shania Twain tribute; in February with “First Wave/Love Song,” a The Cure, Duran Duran, David Bowie, and New Wave tribute; in March with “The Freebirds,” a Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, ZZ Top, and Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute; and in April with “Homegrown: the Zac Brown Experience.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10-$50. General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased at tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com or at the gate.

For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, visit delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.