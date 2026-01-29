Eric Firestone Gallery Opens for Season

Eric Firestone Gallery will return to West Palm Beach for its second seasonal presentation, opening January 31 and continuing through April. The season extends the gallery’s long-standing commitment to accessibility, community, and scholarship.

For the 2026 season, Firestone will occupy a warehouse-style space in the Flamingo Park neighborhood of West Palm Beach and present a continuously evolving installation, refreshed weekly, that keeps the gallery in a state of active inquiry. The program brings together historical rarities and works by living artists, illuminating shared through lines across generations. Mid-century masterworks appear alongside contemporary voices—both recognized highlights and quieter discoveries—paired to spark sustained dialogue around technique, context, and meaning across decades.

Throughout the season, the West Palm Beach gallery will host talks, receptions, and intimate gatherings that invite collectors, neighbors, and curious visitors to participate in the discovery process.

The gallery will set the scene for the opening reception on January 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. Eric Firestone Gallery is located at 2412 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach.

For more information, visit ericfirestonegallery.com.