Esteemed Panel to Close Out “In Conversation With…” Series

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County will host the season’s final installation of “In Conversation With…”, to be held at and hosted by Palm Beach Dramaworks on March 1.

A panel of fashion icons will discuss “The Palm Beach Influence,” including: Mark Badgley and James Mischka of Badgley Mischka; Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger founder and creative director of Dee Ocleppo, and creative director of Judith Leiber; and Sarah Wetenhall, president and CEO of The Colony Hotel. Katherine Lande, fashion and style director at Palm Beach Media Group and Fashion Editor for Palm Beach Illustrated, will moderate.

“In Conversation With …” allows guests to learn from and engage with fascinating individuals about history related to the Historical Society’s exhibits. The inaugural season expands on “Endless Summer: Palm Beach Resort Wear,” open through May 25, at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in the 1916 Historic Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.

Tickets are $75-$125 and are available at pbchistory.org/events.