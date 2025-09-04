Explore “Delicate Expressions” at Lighthouse ArtCenter

Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta will unveil “Delicate Expressions,” featuring 18 photorealistic paintings by award-winning artist Karen Tucker Kuykendall and more than 50 pieces of contemporary art jewelry, on September 11.

Art lovers are welcome to enjoy an opening reception on September 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., where guests can chat with Kuykendall. During an Artists’ Reception on October 16, guests will have the opportunity to meet the jewelry artists from across the country.