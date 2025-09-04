Explore “Delicate Expressions” at Lighthouse ArtCenter

Lighthouse ArtCenter will unveil "Delicate Expressions," featuring photorealistic paintings by Karen Tucker Kuykendall, on September 11

Here We Go Again, My Florida Story by Karen Tucker Kuykendall will be on view in "Delicate Expressions" at Lighthouse ArtCenter. Photo courtesy of Lighthouse ArtCenter
Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta will unveil “Delicate Expressions,” featuring 18 photorealistic paintings by award-winning artist Karen Tucker Kuykendall and more than 50 pieces of contemporary art jewelry, on September 11.

Art lovers are welcome to enjoy an opening reception on September 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., where guests can chat with Kuykendall. During an Artists’ Reception on October 16, guests will have the opportunity to meet the jewelry artists from across the country.

Seaside Jewelry by Lisa Johnson (sterling silver and sea glass). Photo courtesy of Lighthouse ArtCenter
Kuykendall’s paintings bring Florida’s native flora to life with vivid color and texture. A lifelong resident of the Tampa Bay area, Kuykendall juxtaposes meticulous botanical renderings with whimsical elements, such as doodled cartoons or the blue eyes of a Siamese cat.

The jewelry artists in the exhibition echo Kuykendall’s attention to detail and narrative richness. Selected through an open call, the works explore the idea of “delicate expressions” through the lenses of intimacy, nature, and personal storytelling.
For more information about upcoming classes, exhibitions, and events, visit lighthousearts.org.

