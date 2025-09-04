Explore “Delicate Expressions” at Lighthouse ArtCenter

Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta will unveil “Delicate Expressions,” featuring 18 photorealistic paintings by award-winning artist Karen Tucker Kuykendall and more than 50 pieces of contemporary art jewelry, on September 11.
Art lovers are welcome to enjoy an opening reception on September 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., where guests can chat with Kuykendall. During an Artists’ Reception on October 16, guests will have the opportunity to meet the jewelry artists from across the country.
Kuykendall’s paintings bring Florida’s native flora to life with vivid color and texture. A lifelong resident of the Tampa Bay area, Kuykendall juxtaposes meticulous botanical renderings with whimsical elements, such as doodled cartoons or the blue eyes of a Siamese cat.
