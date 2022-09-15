“Fall for Art” at Wellington Art Society’s Pop-Up

The District @ Wellington Green will set the scene for the Wellington Art Society’s free annual “Fall for Art” Pop-Up Gallery event September 16-18. Original artwork by Art Society members will be on view and available for purchase. Guests will tour among paintings, sculpture, stained glass, wearable art, photography, mixed media, and more.

Art lovers are invited to meet and mingle with the featured artists, enjoy artist demonstrations, and attend the Fall for Art Reception and Awards ceremony on Saturday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit the Wellington Art Society’s Scholarship and Outreach Programs.

Stop by on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here or contact Leslie Pfeiffer at (561) 632-3677 or mysticway1@bellsouth.net for more information.