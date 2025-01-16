Famed Angel’s Share Takes Over Florie’s Bar

Florie’s Bar at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach will welcome Angel’s Share, the Manhattan speakeasy renowned for its trailblazing contributions to the craft cocktail movement, for a two-night residency January 24 and 25. Guests will experience the artistry and innovation that have defined Angel’s Share for more than three decades.

The first iteration of Angel’s Share was tucked into the second floor of an East Village townhouse, where it showcased a menu of inventive cocktails named for classic jazz songs crafted using Japanese bartending techniques. Now reimagined in a landmark West Village townhouse, the bar continues to captivate under the leadership of Erina Yoshida, beverage director Atsushi Nakayama, and head bartender Tsunetaka Imada.

For this collaboration, Florie’s Bar will feature a trio of bespoke cocktails, including: Misty, with yukari-infused gin, mastiha, lemon, and Champagne; Painted Paradise, with fig-leaf infused whiskey, honeydew, jasmine cordial, and pandan; and Papaya and Friends, with makrut lime leaf- and lemongrass-infused mezcal, fresh pineapple and papaya juices, lime cordial, and jalapeño tincture.

Florie’s Bar will also serve curated small plates that pair perfectly with the cocktails. As they savor, guests will also enjoy live music.

For more information about Florie’s by Mauro Colagreco and Florie’s Bar at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, visit floriespb.com.