Family Adventure Day Returns This Weekend

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum will bring Harvey Oyer’s beloved award-winning The Adventures of Charlie Pierce series to life during Family Adventure Day on February 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will transport visitors into the Wild Frontier with interactive activities, storytelling, and hands-on experiences.

Guests will experience the exciting tales of Charlie Pierce through dynamic storytelling and live-action characters, guided lighthouse tours, explore scenic trails, participate i activities created in partnership with local schools, performers, and community organizations, and more.

Family Adventure Day is ideal for families, local educators, homeschool groups, and history and nature enthusiasts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, call (561) 747-8380 or visit jupiterlighthouse.org.