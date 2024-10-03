Farmers Market Season Kicks Off This Weekend

What’s made the award-winning West Palm Beach GreenMarket a must-visit over the past three decades—yes, the market celebrates 30 years this season!—is the consistent return of seasonal favorites. This year, marketgoers can look forward to the largest market yet (130 vendors!) as well as the return of the Master Chef Showcase, this time with limited tickets sold to sample what’s cooked during the competition. This year’s “Seasoned to Perfection” themed market kicks off October 5 and will take place most Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of April.

Entering its fifth season, the Swank Farmers Market will welcome 34 vendors (up from 28 last year) including newcomers like Ciao Ammore, King of Hummus, Master Beef Jerky, and Coco Fine Foods. As usual, the kid-friendly market will take place under an 8,500-square-foot pole barn and feature seasonal local produce, wildflower bouquets, and farm animals. Beginning October 12, the market will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through the end of May.