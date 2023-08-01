Feeding South Florida Cooking Classes

In August, Feeding South Florida, the region’s leading hunger-relief organization, will host three cooking classes at its Community Kitchen in Boynton Beach. Classes include Taco Tuesday August 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tarte for Two August 19 from 2 to 3 p.m., and Sushi Workshop August 25 from 6 to 7: 30 p.m.

Each class will be led by Feeding South Florida’s director of culinary services, Susan Taves. No prior culinary experience is required. A portion of proceeds will benefit Feeding South Florida and its mission to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Learn more and sign up for the classes here.