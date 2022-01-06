Feeling Neighborly at Mtn Space

Artists have a knack for creating a sense of place in their works. With just a glance at a painting or a photograph, viewers are transported to places they’ve never visited. Mtn Space in Lake Worth will celebrate this phenomenon and the artistic interpretations of the communities around us with “Neighborhoods,” on view January 14 to February 20. Works by Shannon Torrence, Nina Davidowitz, and Massimo Mongiardo will tell deeply layered stories about the neighborhoods they grew up in and the places that inspire them in their interpretive pieces. The gallery will host an opening reception January 21 and present artist talks throughout the month.