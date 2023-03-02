Felice Opens at The Square

South Floridians are familiar with island time, but what about Tuscan time? Embrace a slower approach to life—filled with languid afternoons sipping espresso and evenings digging into bowls of pappardelle—at Felice.

Nestled inside 360 Rosemary at The Square in West Palm Beach, this outpost represents the restaurant’s first foray outside of New York and the latest opening for SA Hospitality Group, which also operates Sant Ambroeus at The Royal Poinciana Plaza on Palm Beach.

The Meyer Davis–designed space recalls Italy’s chic yet cozy cafés, where arancini abound and the wine is always flowing. Speaking of wine, Felice’s program centers around Italian varietals and has a heavy emphasis on organic, biodynamic, sulfate-free, sustainable, and natural wines, including three house labels of Chardonnay, Sangiovese, and Rosato.

Grab a booth by a window to people-watch as you dine on such delicacies as trecce al pesto (braided pasta with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pine nuts, arugula, and pesto) and branzino al cartoccio (oven-roasted Greek branzino with potatoes, olives, and fresh herbs). For dessert, tradition reigns supreme, with options like tiramisu, pistachio torte, and affogato with cappuccino gelato.

The kitchen is currently open for dinner and lunch, serving a menu that executive chef Roberto Maurizio hopes will transport diners to the vine-laced hills of Tuscany. Breakfast is to come.