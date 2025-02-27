Go Back in Time at Festival of the Arts Boca

The 2025 Festival of the Arts Boca is right around the corner and will invite audiences on a captivating journey through time with performances that celebrate Boca Raton’s centennial and transport visitors “Back in Time.” From February 28 to March 9, festivalgoers can attend events with Dallas Brass, Nestor Torres, Carl Hiaasen, and many more, all at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Check out some of the highlights:

Dallas Brass

Kicking off the festival on February 28 is the world-renowned Dallas Brass ensemble. Audiences will go on a journey through America’s musical past with their trademark lively and engaging performance. In the grand finale, they will be joined by 100 local high school students for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

Pavarotti Voices Opera Gala

Travel back to the golden era of opera as rising stars from the prestigious Pavarotti competition perform timeless arias, conducted by Ramón Tebar March 1. Hosted by Nicoletta Mantovani, Luciano Pavarotti’s widow, this concert will celebrate the continued influence of the world’s greatest tenor.

Nestor Torres presents A NeoDance Story

Grammy Award-winning jazz flutist Nestor Torres and producer Alfred Friedman bring a fusion of Latin dance styles in a world premiere performance that transcends generations of musical and dance traditions March 2.

Authors & Ideas Series

Look back on history and its lessons with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and satirical novelist Carl Hiaasen. The series also includes Amy Herman’s insightful presentation on how we can use art to improve decision-making and avoid conflict, as well as a screening of Life in the Doghouse, a documentary capturing the ongoing legacy of rescue work. The series takes place March 3-6.

Back to the Future in Concert

Celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the beloved 1985 classic Back to the Future with a special screening accompanied by a live symphony orchestra March 7. The film’s themes of time travel and nostalgia blend perfectly with this year’s “Back in Time” festival.

An Evening of Contemporary Ballet

Bringing modern interpretations to the timeless elegance of ballet, this March 8 performance will features principal dancers from the Martha Graham and Alvin Ailey dance companies.

Boca Raton Centennial Celebration

The Festival concludes with a grand concert celebrating the cultural history of Boca Raton March 9. Featuring a world premiere by Professor Kevin Wilt of Florida Atlantic University, the evening will reflect on Boca’s heritage and its growth over time through a jazz-filled celebration.

Tickets for the Nineteenth Annual Festival of the Arts Boca are $15-$120 and are available at festivalboca.org or by calling (561) 757-4762 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.