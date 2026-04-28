Fight or Flight with Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has had a lot of big moments inside the confines of a boxing ring, but it is in the wide-open space of Delray Beach that he feels most at ease. Now, on the precipice of turning 60 in June, the “baddest man on the planet” plans to celebrate the milestone mildly, with his wife, his kids, and his birds.

He hasn’t left the spotlight behind completely. The two-time world heavyweight champion still knows how to keep a crowd wanting more—whether in movies such as The Hangover, on stage in his one-man shows, or in the ring.

In 2024, he boxed Jake Paul, a social media influencer–turned–pro boxer 31 years his junior, in a cross-generational battle that holds the record for the largest age gap in pro-boxing history. The fight came after months of turmoil for Tyson. In May 2024, he suffered a health scare with an ulcer flare-up. He revealed on social media that he underwent eight blood transfusions, lost 25 pounds in the hospital, and “almost died.” The fight was postponed until November, when he felt well enough to compete. He lost the match in front of the 65 million people who streamed it live on Netflix. The following day, he posted on social media that this was “one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night.”

The ring is calling yet again, as Tyson is currently training to fight Floyd Mayweather on a to-be-determined date as of press time. He has also been equally busy on the stage. In December, he filmed his latest one-man show, Return of the Mike, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood for a Netflix special to be released later this year. His wife, Kiki, wrote the script, which he describes as more lighthearted and humorous but just as candid and personal as his 2013 show, Undisputed Truth.

As Tyson approaches 60, he has endured more mercurial moments than most people could experience in multiple lifetimes. But true to his champion status, he has shown he can roll with the punches—whether delivered by schoolyard bullies in Brooklyn or formidable opponents in the ring. He sat down with PBI to talk about the life he’s already lived and the days still to come.

PBI: You recently completed the construction of two pigeon coops on your Delray Beach property. Can you talk about your love for the birds and how it started?

Tyson: Pigeons have always been a central part of my life. In fact, my first fight was over a pigeon. A neighborhood bully stole one of my birds and refused to give it back, no matter how hard I begged. Then, right in front of me, he snapped the bird’s head off with his bare hands and threw the carcass at me.

One of the older guys in the neighborhood looked at me and said, “Fight him, Mike.” I was terrified, but I closed my eyes and started swinging—and I knocked him out. Afterward, I started dancing around, doing the “Ali shuffle.” The guys were shocked: “Oh shit, he’s doing the Ali shuffle!” I loved the attention. If it wasn’t for that pigeon, I might never have become a boxer.

Today, I keep birds all over the country, but my biggest coop is in Delray Beach. If I’m not traveling, I’m home with them. I am in my most peaceful state when I’m with my birds.

How and why did you move to Delray Beach, which is now your primary residence?

I never thought I would enjoy living here as much as I do. Originally, my wife and I moved to Florida to give our daughter Milan better opportunities in tennis since this is the tennis capital of the world. We only planned to stay for a couple of years, but then our son Morocco became so integrated into a school he loves that we decided to stay for the long run.

Living here has really grown on me. My wife loves it because we’re close to dear friends in Palm Beach County, and for me, having a house with enough land to fly my birds in total privacy is a blessing. Between the kids’ friends and their busy sports schedules, there’s always something going on. It’s been a great move for the whole family.

What do you and your wife, Kiki, do for fun in Palm Beach County?

My wife and I are true homebodies when we are home in Delray. Our house is so peaceful and comfortable that we rarely feel the need to leave; we mostly spend our downtime going on walks or just watching TV together.

Surprisingly, we don’t go out to restaurants much. Instead, we’ll order in from nice places on the weekends, or better yet, enjoy a home-cooked meal. My wife is a fantastic cook, and I always look forward to her cooking for the family. Between school and sports, our teenagers are incredibly busy, so we make it a point to be at their events and show our support. We also spend a lot of time with family friends, heading over to their places for dinner parties. At the end of the day, I’m a very simple guy.

Describe your overall dynamic with Kiki.

My wife and I have been married for 17 years, but our history goes back over 30. Our dynamic works because we are both committed to protecting the sanctity of our home and family life. When we aren’t traveling, we live a very routine, grounded life. I spend my time training, watching television, or with my birds—specifically my breeds of rolling pigeons.

Working together has also been a natural fit for us. I know that doesn’t work for every couple, but it works for us. Kiki is incredibly organized, and since we are both creative, we’re able to merge our ideas to build things like my one-man show. We are true partners in every sense.

And your kids?

While I am blessed with my older children, our home is currently centered around our two youngest, Morocco, 15, and Milan, 17. Morocco is an excellent student, a talented golfer, and has recently taken a strong interest in track. Milan is a dedicated tennis player with aspirations of going professional. I’m not sure what the future holds, but I am grateful for the foundation sports have provided them. It instills a level of discipline that will serve them in whatever they choose to pursue. I truly love watching them compete—even when they lose. You learn more from your losses than your victories; loss is where you find humility and determination.

To ensure more victories than losses, describe your daily workout and fitness schedule in Delray.

I move constantly. I’ll easily walk 10 miles a day—I prefer being outside, but I use the treadmill when I have to. I also hit the rowing machine at high intensity for at least 30 minutes. Between the weight training and the cardio, I’m very disciplined about watching what I eat. It’s all about the routine.

I get up early in the morning. I start with a run, followed by bodyweight exercises—usually 100 sit-ups and 100 ab twists. I’ll spend 30 minutes on the trampoline during the day, then head back into the gym for weights. Later at night, I’m back at it, hitting the treadmill for another 45 minutes.

Talk about growing up in Brooklyn and what you learned that has contributed to your success as an adult.

I live by faith and the refusal to give up. When it comes to my goals, I simply refuse to lose. I am deeply grateful for everything I’ve experienced, but I am not satisfied. There is so much more I want to accomplish. I hope that doesn’t come across as ungrateful or arrogant; it’s just that I feel I still have so much more to give.

We fight life in moments. In the end, life wins—it’s undefeated. But we can still win the moments. It’s like a fight: you can win every single round, only to have the guy knock you out in the end. That’s life. I’ve realized that the goal is to win as many rounds as possible. You stay in the fight, and you win the moments.

What did you learn from mentors and friends, especially your trainer Cus D’Amato, whom you worked with until his death in 1985?

Cus never left me. He’s embedded in my spirit. Every time I have a thought, I can hear his voice telling me what he thinks about it. It’s incredible to think that in just five years, he made such a permanent impression on my life. He saw me. He understood me better than anyone ever has, and he knew how to reach into my soul to find my potential. My only goal back then was to make him proud—that was my happiness. I think about him every single day. I wish he were here to see my life now, and I wish my kids could have known him. Knowing Cus, he’d probably have every one of them in the ring by now.

Tell us about Cus teaching you to read.

I didn’t start reading until later in life when Cus taught me. Before that, my world was the television; I was captivated by Marvel superheroes and loved watching wrestling as a kid. But once I learned to read, it became an obsession. I found myself drawn to ancient history and the stories of great leaders. I wanted to understand the minds of the men who shaped the world.

Do you like or hate when people see your vulnerabilities?

I’ve never cared what people thought of me. I come from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, which was the most dangerous place in the country. Back then, you didn’t have the luxury of thinking about anything but survival. We were all vulnerable, and everyone was a potential risk, so you couldn’t afford to dwell on it. You learned quickly to act strong, even when you weren’t. But we all knew each other’s secrets—we were all the same. We were all poor, hungry, and susceptible to the environment.

I was lucky. I was passed through reform schools until I found a mentor and discovered boxing. That’s where I found my mission. To me, vulnerability isn’t a weakness—it’s a strength. It takes real courage to be honest, especially when the herd is moving the other way. My vulnerability is my armor. It’s my honesty. I’m okay with the man in the mirror because I’m honest about exactly who he is.

As busy as you are, Mike Tyson is always thinking ahead. What’s next?

This was the inaugural year of the Mike Tyson Invitational, [which was recently held] in Las Vegas. It’s an amateur tournament I am building to bring the glory of amateur boxing back to the United States. I’m also preparing for an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather. I know people think it’s insane for a man approaching 60 to endure this level of training, but it’s how I’m wired. I am mission-based. My mentor gave me a foundation of structure and discipline that requires a goal to strive for. I always feel my best when I have a mission.

What about on the philanthropic side?

The Mike Tyson Foundation is expanding its reach under the leadership of my son Miguel Tyson. As our new executive director, Miguel is doing an incredible job driving our mission forward. We are currently partnering with We 2 Matter—supporting formerly incarcerated women with housing and addiction counseling—and collaborating with Prince Jackson on the Passion Project to provide financial support for children pursuing their dreams. Our commitment is to help children nationally and, eventually, globally.

What do you want to do that you have never done before?

I really want to do a play. I’ve been on Broadway before with my one-man show, Undisputed Truth, but now I want to challenge myself in a new way. I want to play a character outside of myself—someone completely different. I want the experience of working with a cast, going through the grind of rehearsals, and being truly vulnerable on stage.

There is nothing like the instant reaction you get from a live crowd. It’s the most honest feedback in the world; you know automatically whether you were great or whether you missed the mark. I’m big on doing things that are out of my comfort zone, because that’s where the growth is.

What’s your advice for young boxers?

If you truly want to do this as a profession, you must learn to limit distractions. Social media, the phone, and even relationships become distractions when you are on a mission. You have to master the discipline of sacrifice to achieve glory. Never let a loss discourage you; you learn far more from your defeats than your victories.

To win, you must do what your opponent isn’t doing. I ran at 4 in the morning because I knew my opponent was still sleeping while I was suffering. That gave me the psychological edge. It’s not about who has the best genes or the greatest gifts—it’s about who is willing to work harder than everyone else. Be disciplined with your time, your words, and your training.

You turn 60 in June. How will you celebrate?

I’ve never really been a big birthday guy. Even when I tell my wife not to, she always finds a way to do something small for me. To me, turning 60 is no different than any other year—every day is a blessing. But knowing my family, they’ll probably “surprise” me with something anyway. I just hope they keep it low-key.

Story Credits:

Photography assistant: Will Fritz

Stylist: Jay Hines

Production editor: Stephanie Gates

Makeup: Deborah Koepper, Deborah Koepper Beauty, Palm Beach