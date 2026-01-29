First Annual Community Wellness Fair Comes to West Palm

Promise Fund and the Related Ross Foundation will host the first Annual Community Wellness Fair at Heart & Soul Park in the Historic Northwest neighborhood February 7. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families, local organizations, and community partners will come together for a day of health, wellness, and fun, featuring complimentary health screenings, live entertainment, food, prizes, and interactive sports-themed activities during Super Bowl weekend.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of complimentary health screenings provided by trusted partners. Invision will offer mammograms, while Monarch will provide HIV testing along with blood glucose, blood pressure, and BMI checks. The University of Miami’s “Game Changer” program will deliver comprehensive cancer screenings, along with Hepatitis C testing and HPV self-swab options. Florida Atlantic University will conduct mental health assessments, blood pressure, and BMI screenings, and assist with on-site appointment bookings. Caridad will have interactive educational demonstrations on various health topics. Additional screenings will include cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure checks. To reserve a screening, call the Promise Fund hotline at (877) 427-7664.

The first 500 guests will receive a passport to visit vendors, and once completed, they can enjoy a free meal from community-driven bakery and café Eat ‘N Cake or Taqueria Guadalajara food truck. Complimentary water will be provided by La Croix.

The day will feature activities for all ages, including all-day music by FLAVAR and the following schedule:

10:30 a.m.: Systema Floyd Movement, Fitness, and Fun

11 a.m.: Talented Teen Club performance

11:30 a.m.: Hero Zone basketball experience with former NBA player Gary Forbes

12:30 a.m.: Rope To Success jump rope workshop with Olympian Buddy Lee

1:30 p.m.: Digital Vibez’s Fitness Jamz

Road closures will be in effect on 7th Street, 8th Street, and Henrietta Street from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Guest parking is available at the Salvation Army at 600 N. Rosemary Avenue as well as the City of West Palm Beach garage on the corner of 3rd Street and Rosemary Avenue.

Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com.