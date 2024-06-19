Flavor South Florida to Debut in September

For the first time ever, Flavor South Florida is inviting restaurants from Pompano Beach to Port St. Lucie to apply to join by July 1

ONA Coastal Cuisine in Riviera Beach. Photo courtesy of Flavor South Florida
Calling all restaurants! Due to growing popularity with diners across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, Flavor Palm Beach will now be known as Flavor South Florida. Florida’s oldest—and now largest—restaurant month will expand to include eateries from Pompano Beach to Port St. Lucie.

Flavor South Florida is inviting bistros, diners, and restaurants to join the festivities and offer enticing prix fixe menus during the month of September. Registration is open online now until July 1.

Flavor South Florida runs September 1-30. Customers will enjoy an array of prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with prices ranging from $25 to $65, all month long.

Register for Flavor South Florida today by emailing info@flavorpb.com or visiting flavorpb.com.

