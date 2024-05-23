Florida Atlantic University Laboratory Schools Receive Grant

Florida Atlantic University Laboratory Schools received a $2 million grant from The Marcus Foundation, established by Bernie Marcus, to launch the Marcus Research and Innovation Center at the A.D. Henderson University School and Florida Atlantic University High School campus in Boca Raton.

The grant will attract students to A.D. Henderson University School and Florida Atlantic University High School who are interested in becoming the talented researchers and innovators who can address the country’s most pressing challenges, while becoming part of a highly skilled workforce.

The forthcoming 12,000-square-foot center will serve as a training center and incubator for current A.D. Henderson and Florida Atlantic University High students. The labs within will focus on bioimaging, neuroscience, and ocean science and conservation, along with a health care track for teaching, high-performance computing, and rapid prototyping methods. Each of the labs will be equipped with top-tier research instruments.

Students will be introduced to research as early as kindergarten. To date, students participating in the lab school’s research program have produced 78 student publications in peer-reviewed journals, six patents, and more than 1,500 citations. Student research collaborations include work with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the Max Planck Society, UF Scripps, Jupiter Medical Center, Wahoo Bay, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, and others.

In addition, the Marcus Research and Innovation Center will provide spaces to support the Florida Atlantic University Laboratory Schools’ Stiles-Nicholson STEM Teacher Academy (SNSTA) and The Cane Institute for Advanced Technologies (TCI).

