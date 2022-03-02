Flower Power

Degrade magnolia flower caftan ($3,290), Oscar de la Renta; dark green Grainy JC logo pattern mix combat boots ($1,195), Jimmy Choo; Maxi Loop Contessa bead earrings ($490), Carolina Herrera.

Printed muslin dress ($4,100), cape ($3,550), Chanel; Viv’ Ranger black patent leather lace-up boots with metal buckles ($2,050), Roger Vivier.

Flower-embellished dress with ruffle sleeves ($19,000), Valentino; Maxi Loop Contessa bead earrings ($490), Carolina Herrera.

Floral print silk top ($1,000), pajama shirt with feather trim ($3,500), shorts ($1,900), Valentino; Maxi Loop Contessa bead earrings ($490), Carolina Herrera.

Pink dress with zipper detail ($2,740), black leather belt ($1,690), tread slick boots ($750), Alexander McQueen.

Postcard midi dress with flower appliqués ($2,650), Zimmermann; dark green Grainy JC logo pattern mix combat boots ($1,195), Jimmy Choo.

Floral lurex jacquard jacket ($5,245), jacquard pants ($1,395), Dolce & Gabbana

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach commissioned Lewis Miller Design to create a “Flower Flash” in Earl E.T. Smith Park to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the Preservation Foundation’s Dinner Dance. Design impresario Lewis Miller will reimagine the Dinner Dance, slated for March 4, in honor of this noteworthy milestone. All proceeds from the Dinner Dance support the Preservation Foundation’s efforts to protect and celebrate the architectural and cultural heritage and unique scenic quality of the Town of Palm Beach. Through advocacy initiatives, educational programs, architectural resources, and cultural events, the Preservation Foundation’s goal is to encourage the community to learn about and save the historic sites that make Palm Beach special.

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Earl E.T. Smith Park, Palm Beach

“Flower Flash” florals by Lewis Miller Design in support of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Nicole Pollard, w360 Model Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Bri Soffa

Digital tech: Ernesto Sempoll

Fashion intern: Margaret Lindsay

PBI would like to extend a special thanks to Lewis Miller and the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.