The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida proudly welcomes four new members to its board of directors: John Phelan, Kate MacGregor, Nick Wiley and Kathy Barco. Each brings a unique blend of leadership, expertise and commitment to conservation that will significantly enhance the Foundation’s strategic direction and amplify its impact on conserving Florida’s wildlife and outdoor heritage.

John Phelan ‘s unparalleled success in finance and investment as the co-founder of MSD Partners and chairman of Rugger Management, LLC, combined with his local upbringing and love for Florida’s outdoors, provides a strategic perspectiveon resource management and fundraising initiatives. A Floridian at heart and an avid fisherman, John’s local roots and passion for the outdoors are invaluable assets to the Foundation’s mission.

Kate MacGregor‘s extensive experience in environmental policy as Vice President of Environmental Services NextEra Energy and former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and her proactive approach to conservation and sustainable development make her an asset in shaping the Foundation’s conservation strategies. Her leadership roles have demonstrated a keen ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and drive significant initiatives, which will be instrumental in advancing the Foundation’s mission.

Nick Wiley offers unparalleled expertise in wildlife management and conservation as the Chief Operating Officer for Ducks Unlimited, Inc. and former Executive Director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). He is grounded in decades of experience in Florida’s ecological landscape with a proven track record of fostering connections between communities and conservation initiatives that will bolster the Foundation’s outreach and impact.

Kathy Barco, a seasoned leader in both the business and conservation sectors, continues her longstanding commitment to Florida’s natural heritage. Her experience as the former chair of FWC provides a valuable perspective on sustainable management while her personal commitment to wild Florida is unparalleled.

“We are exceedingly fortunate to have John, Kate, Nick and Kathy join our board,” said Foundation board chair Laura Russell. “Their diverse experiences, combined with a shared passion for preserving Florida’s unique wildlife and habitats, will greatly enhance our efforts to make a lasting impact on conservation.”

About the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida