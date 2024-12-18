Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach Hosts Omakase Residency

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach will host Sushi | Bar for an omakase residency through January 4. Renowned for its whimsical and inventive approach to Japanese cuisine, Sushi | Bar will present a 17-course menu showcasing sustainably sourced fish from around the globe.

The chef’s playful takes on nigiri and other delicacies are at the heart of the experience. Highlights include: aged bluefin akami, with dehydrated red miso and everything bagel spice; Hokkaido scallop with white truffle salt, shaved black truffle, and spherified truffle caviar; and kanpachi with pineapple, passionfruit, shishito vinaigrette, and shaved coconut.

The Living Room lounge will be transformed for the residency, complete with an omakase chef’s counter allowing guests to observe the preparation of each course. The artwork adorning the space was created by East Coast-based watercolour artist Lydia Marie Elizabeth.

The Sushi | Bar residency at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach will offer seatings at 6 and 8:30 pm on select dates from December 17 to January 4. The experience is $195 (plus tax and gratuity), with sake and wine pairing options available. For reservations, visit Resy. For more information, call 561-582-2800.