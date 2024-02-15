Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach Turns 30

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach will celebrate 30 years of beachfront sophistication with an exclusive designer collaboration and resort experiences February 16-18.

To honor the occasion, the resort will unveil a capsule collection with French clothing company Maison Labiche. As part of the capsule, the brand’s two iconic organic cotton t-shirts–Le Popincourt and Le Poitou–will be adorned with three embroidered palm trees to reflect the resort’s three decades. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase at the resort’s boutique.

The celebration continues with festivities for guests and patrons February 16–18, including special amenities, celebratory poolside beverages, signature dishes, and a three-course culinary adventure at Florie’s by Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco.

The Four Reasons Resort Palm Beach and Maison Labiche will also connect with the community and host an anniversary social media giveaway on Instagram. Followers can enter to win a two-night stay experience in an Ocean View Cabana Terrace, one bottle of champagne, breakfast for two, dinner at Florie’s, one full-day beachfront cabana, the Maison Labiche x Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach capsule collection.

For all of the details, head to @FSPalmBeach and @maisonlabiche. The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. on February 16 and ends at 10 a.m. on February 29.