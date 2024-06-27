Fourth on Flagler Returns Next Week

The City of West Palm Beach will host the thirty-sixth annual Fourth on Flagler celebration with a festive “Where Wishes Come Red, White and True” theme. The largest waterfront Fourth of July celebration in South Florida will take place along Flagler Drive (between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street) from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 4. Enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, and vendors with food and drinks for purchase before the fireworks display by Pyrotecnico begins at 9:09 p.m.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will give remarks from the NewDay USA Stage during the Military Honor Ceremony, which will include a live performance of the National Anthem, a military honor salute, and the presentation of the annual Hometown Hero Award.

The event features three stages of music, a kids’ entertainment zone, Florida Power & Light strolling entertainers, food and refreshments for purchase, and an 18-minute fireworks display. Additionally, 4th on Flagler will be the start and end point for the annual Bill Bone 5K.

The evening’s performances include Homegrown: The Zac Brown Experience on the NewDAY USA Stage from 6 to 8:45 p.m., DJ Infiesta at the BNT Impact Windows & Doors kids’ area from 6 to 9 p.m., and Mischief on the Informa Markets Stage at Post Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

Blankets and chairs are recommended. Parking is available in the City of West Palm Beach’s public parking garages. Parking at the City Center, Clematis, and Sapodilla garages will be a $5 flat rate. The closest garages to the event, Banyan and Evernia, will be $5 before 4 p.m. and then $10 after 4 p.m.

For more information, visit wpb.org/4th or call (561) 822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771).