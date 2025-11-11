FPL Supports Local Students with Education Initiatives

With the school year well underway, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) offers a variety of free educational programs designed to enhance learning experiences and prepare students for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Teachers at 10 schools in FPL’s service area have the chance to receive $50,000 grants each this fall to transform their classrooms into high-tech learning environments. The grants provide eligible public, private, and charter schools across all grade levels the opportunity to update technology and resources while advancing curriculum and increasing STEM education exposure for their students.

Captain Wattage

Teachers at elementary schools in the service area can register for Captain Wattage, a free, action-packed show that captivates students’ imaginations while delivering energy conservation messages. Schools can sign up at fpl.com/education for fall, spring, and summer camp presentations.

Drones in School Program

The Drones in School program helps students enhance technical skills using small-scale drone technology in a safe, scalable environment. Teachers receive comprehensive training, while FPL funds teams and sponsors competitions, giving students hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology. Schools interested in participating can contact the education team at education@fpl.com.

New Worlds Reading