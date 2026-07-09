Fuku to Open in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beachers will soon have yet another taste of NYC—this time in the form of fried chicken. Fuku, the quick-service, chicken-centric eatery from celebrity chef David Chang, is slated to open in CityPlace at 407 South Rosemary Avenue.

What began as a secret-menu item at Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar now has a national presence, with Fuku outposts inside stadiums, arenas, and ballparks across the United States. Earlier this year, Fuku’s first standalone restaurant in Florida debuted in Coral Gables. Fuku’s CEO, Claudia Lezcano, says West Palm is a natural fit for the restaurant’s continued growth, given residents’ familiarity with New York’s food culture and hunger for more metropolitan dining options.

“The city continues to attract a diverse mix of residents and visitors looking for new energy, elevated experiences, and exciting culinary concepts,” says Lezcano. “At the same time, West Palm Beach’s dining scene has become increasingly adventurous and experience-driven. Fuku’s bold mix of Asian and Southern-inspired flavors, paired with a fun, high-energy atmosphere, aligns perfectly with what today’s diners are craving. We’re excited to introduce the concept to both longtime locals and newcomers discovering the city.”

For a first visit, Lezcano recommends embracing the shareable nature of Fuku’s menu and trying a little bit of everything, including a spicy O.G. sandwich (with crispy brined chicken, Fuku Mayo, and pickles on a butter-toasted potato roll), the waffle fries with miso-scallion ranch, and a Coconut Lime Slushie. The “Not Sando” offerings range from chicken tenders to sides like spicy cucumber salad. And Lezcano encourages newbies to stop by during happy hour to sip the Lychee Sake Slushie.